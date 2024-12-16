Rushden entertainer in UK Pun Championships Final

A Rushden based entertainer - Stevie Vegas - has made it through to the finals of the UK Pun Championships, being held at De MontFort Hall as part of Leicester Comedy Festival on 10 February 2025.

This will be the 4th time since 2019 that Stevie has reached the Quarter-Finals. The semi-finals and the final take place after a half-time interval, so it will all be decided on the night.

Over the past 4yrs, Stevie has appeared in many pun competitions, winning the UK Pun Off 6 times and reaching the semi-finals of the New York based Punderdome.

Stevie has a jokebook "It's a Punder Fool Life" available on Amazon. Tickets for the UK Pun Championships are available from Leicester Comedy Festival website.