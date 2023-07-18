Rushden & District History Society hosting talk by Ted Barnes entitled Grandad’s War 1915-1918

The next meeting of Rushden & District History Society is on Friday, July 21 at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm.

The speaker is Ted Barnes on Grandad’s War 1915-1918.

It is being held at Whitefriars School, Boughton Drive, Rushden, NN10 9HX -the entrance is directly opposite Drayton Close.

The meeting is taking place on Friday (July 21)

There is parking within the gates for the group’s least able members, also plenty of safe, well-lit parking at the Grangeway shops and in local streets.

Same entry fee of £1.50 for members, visitors £2.50.