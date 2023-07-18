News you can trust since 1897
Rushden & District History Society hosting talk by Ted Barnes entitled Grandad’s War 1915-1918

The meeting is on Friday (July 21)
By Marion DarnellContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read

The next meeting of Rushden & District History Society is on Friday, July 21 at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm.

The speaker is Ted Barnes on Grandad’s War 1915-1918.

It is being held at Whitefriars School, Boughton Drive, Rushden, NN10 9HX -the entrance is directly opposite Drayton Close.

The meeting is taking place on Friday (July 21)
There is parking within the gates for the group’s least able members, also plenty of safe, well-lit parking at the Grangeway shops and in local streets.

Same entry fee of £1.50 for members, visitors £2.50.

For more details or further information call 01933 353366.

