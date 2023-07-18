Rushden & District History Society hosting talk by Ted Barnes entitled Grandad’s War 1915-1918
The meeting is on Friday (July 21)
The next meeting of Rushden & District History Society is on Friday, July 21 at 7.30pm, doors open at 7pm.
The speaker is Ted Barnes on Grandad’s War 1915-1918.
It is being held at Whitefriars School, Boughton Drive, Rushden, NN10 9HX -the entrance is directly opposite Drayton Close.
There is parking within the gates for the group’s least able members, also plenty of safe, well-lit parking at the Grangeway shops and in local streets.
Same entry fee of £1.50 for members, visitors £2.50.
For more details or further information call 01933 353366.