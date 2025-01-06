Rushden Boys School 1971 intake to reunite at Windmill Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A reunion for former pupils of Rushden Boys School planned for Saturday, 18 January is taking place at Rushden’s Windmill Club.

September, 1971 marked a significant landmark in the history of the former boys school in Highfield Road, Rushden, as the 160 eleven year olds who started secondary school that day were the first ever comprehensive intake at the school.

Run by headmaster Bert Catlin, the school had previously been a secondary modern school which took pupils who had failed their eleven-plus exam and were not eligible to go to grammar school.

More than 25 former schoolboys will be attending a reunion at the Windmill Club, starting at 7.30pm.

One of the organisers of the reunion is Richard Houghton. He will be travelling down to the reunion from Manchester, where he now lives, although he still has family in Rushden and Higham.

Richard said: 'The 160 boys who started school in September 1971 were a unique intake for the school, because for the first time kids in Rushden who would previously have got a bus to Wellingborough for their education were now able to be educated in their home town.

"I can remember Bert Catlin bursting with pride at having changed his school from a secondary modern to a comprehensive one.'

All former pupils from that year's intake (who will either have turned 65 since 1st September or are due to do so before 31st August) are welcome to attend the reunion at the Windmill.

Richard said, 'We've got people coming from around the country for the reunion, and we'd love to see anyone else who wants to come along.'

For more details please contact Richard on [email protected].