Rowell Strollers - Wellbeing Walk Group

Rothwell Resident Mark Hughes, who we reported recently after he lost over 5 stone by joining his local slimming world group, has now put his new found energy and motivation to set up a wellbeing walking group, to help others looking to start their own journey back to getting fitter.

Mark said "After a number of years of ill health, including Cancer and being obese I wanted to find a way to try to get fitter.

Anyone in a similar situation to mine will know it’s not easy to find a local support group which is free and you that don’t have to commit to every week.

My own journey to getting fitter started last summer by taking advantage of North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) three months free access to Slimming World, which was possibly due to my then Body Mass Index (BMI)

With the weight loss I felt more able to do short walks and build up my stamina but unsure if I could do any of the walking groups across the region, I was also worried if I joined an established walking group, I would just slow them down or be unable to make the full distance.

Recalling where I was 10 months ago, I approached the wellbeing team at NNC to train with them to become one of their certified volunteer wellbeing walk leaders.

My main aim of this walk was to try to plan a regular short walk in Rothwell, and make it accessible to as many people as possible. I also knew that the walking is just one part of mental wellbeing, it’s also about an opportunity to be outside get some fresh air and meet others, which is why I have included an invite to join us and buy an after-walk cuppa and chat at the Tea Rooms inside the Rothwell Arts and Heritage Centre.

As for the group name it came about as we stroll around Rowell (Rothwell). We have become known as the ‘Rowell Strollers’ on Facebook https://tinyurl.com/mrx8vcyp

Rowell Strollers meets at 10.00am every Friday (Apart from Good Friday) at the rear of the Market House NN14 6BW, the walk is about ¾ of a mile. You don’t need any special equipment, just suitable shoes, clothes and we recommend a bottle of water.

To join us you just need to turn up, the walk is for anyone who

•Has limited mobility

•Uses walking aids or a mobility scooter

•Cannot walk far due to ill health

•Wants to walk for rehabilitation

•Would like to meet new people and get more fresh air