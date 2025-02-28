Rock Choir Northants - Charity concert for Teamwork Trust
The Chairman of North Northants Council, Councillor Lora Lawman, nominated Teamwork Trust as her annual charity.
The stage will be shared with Rock Choir Northants and also with other local performers showcasing their incredible talent, including members of the Tresham College Students Musical Choir and the outstandingly talented Tenor - Joshua Daniel, who will sing songs from his repertoire.
All profit from the concert will go to Teamwork Trust.
Sunday 9th March
4pm
Castle Theatre, Wellingborough
Tickets: https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre/whats-on/northants-rocks-for-teamwork-trust
I would love to see you there and help me fundraise for Teamwork Trust ! Thank you so much. Lora x