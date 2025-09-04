Review: The Lightning Thief – The Percy Jackson Musical, hits Milton Keynes Theatre this week

Percy Jackson is no ordinary New York teenager. As the son of Poseidon, he’s thrust into a world of myths, monsters, and destiny. With powers he can’t yet master and a quest he cannot refuse, his story bursts to life in The Lightning Thief – The Percy Jackson Musical,a production brimming with energy, humour, and heart.

The set evoked an industrial underworld of pipes, concrete, and shadowy tunnels, transformed through imaginative projections into the depths of the sea, a forest, or the realm of Hades. Musicians, stationed high behind grill-like screens, were sometimes hidden, sometimes revealed, becoming part of the shifting landscape. Steel handles up the walls allowed actors to climb, adding vertical drama and a constant sense of interest.

The stagecraft sparkled with invention. Rain and lightning storms struck with drama; a looming Minotaur emerged through puppetry, shadow puppetry behind umbrellas and even with the simplest props, we were carried seamlessly through Percy’s journey. The production felt endlessly resourceful and entertaining.

The music, pop-infused and upbeat, was another delight. I was quickly won over by inventive arrangements and bright harmonies. Dialogue flowed naturally through the songs, keeping the pace fresh and fluid. Usual keyboard voices added unusual tones that gave the score real colour and atmosphere. At times, the dialogue was rather shouty and chorus numbers occasionally too loud, so I lost the lyrics, but solo numbers stood out with clarity and strength, and ensemble harmonies were often joyous.

Percy & Friends

The cast shone throughout. Vasco Emauz (Percy) was magnetic, charismatic, energetic, and entirely convincing. Alongside Kayna Montecillo (Annabeth) and Cahir O’Neill (Grover), he formed a trio full of youthful warmth and spark. A shout-out for Aidan Cutler impressed in multiple roles, bringing charisma and presence each time, while the ensemble radiated vibrancy and sheer fun with an infectious energy that spilt into the audience.

With slick choreography, inventive effects, and an electric atmosphere, this was a show that never stood still. Colourful, fast-paced, and full of surprises, it kept the audience rapt from start to finish.

I arrived with no expectations, knowing it was pitched toward younger audiences, but left thoroughly entertained. I imagine it delighted not only the fans of Rick Riordan’s books.

For younger audiences, The Lightning Thief is a clear winner, action, humour, dazzling visuals, and great songs. For adults, it’s a joyful reminder of just how much fun theatre can be when it throws everything at the stage with creativity and heart.