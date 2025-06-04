REVIEW: Lovely Jubbly! You’d be a plonker to miss Only Fools & Horses: The Musical at The Royal & Derngate in Northampton

And so begins the simply marvellous musical version of Only Fools And Horses: The Musical at the Derngate Theatre in Northampton.

The endearing popularity of the classic sitcom reimagined into a musical theatre show was reflected in the full house and strong ticket sales for all performances being staged in Northampton this week.

So, what can you expect?

In simple terms, the show is a greatest hits package of the best storylines and gags from the seven series of the hit show that first aired in 1981.

It is the musical theatre equivalent of going to a gig to see your favourite band play their big hits from their career on a greatest hits tour.

The chandelier gag from one of the early episodes? Yes.

Trigger’s description of the broom he has had for 20 years? Certainly.

The Driscoll Brothers? Yep.

Del Boy’s iconic fall through the open wine bar flap? Of course!

The 20 musical numbers, largely penned by comedy giant Paul Whitehouse, add fun and pathos to this stage version of a television show that was a comedy first and foremost, but developed an increasingly strong beating emotional heart as it matured.

The use of Holding Back The Years by Simply Red at the end of the Rodney and Cassandra wedding scene exemplifies just this.

It is two hours of perfectly delivered sight and verbal gags that the audience will already know and love. And yet this exuberant and talented cast gives them new life.

Sam Lupton holds the show together with his superb portrayal of Del Boy. Following in the footsteps of the legendary David Jason is a huge task, and yet Lupton is brilliant at channeling the very best of Jason and delivering the ultimate Cockney wideboy.

Newcomer Tom Major is cosmic as Rodney in his very first professional role. A long and prosperous career lies ahead.

Philip Childs is excellent and both Grandad and Uncle Albert. Comic timing is everything in a show like this, and Childs nails every delivery.

The whole cast deliver the classic lines and gags with aplomb, but special mention to Lee VG as Trigger. His moments in the spotlight are among the best of the show.

Just in case there is anyone who doesn’t know and I can’t imagine there are many - Only Fools and Horses is a BAFTA winning sitcom created and written by John Sullivan. First airing on BBC One in 1981, the show ran for seven series until 1991, followed by numerous Christmas specials that continued until 2003.

The 1996 Christmas trilogy finale, Time on Our Hands, attracted over 24 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched shows in British television history.

Set in Peckham, South London, it follows the misadventures of the Trotter brothers, Derek "Del Boy" Trotter and Rodney Trotter, as they pursue schemes to get rich - often with hilarious and disastrous results.

Supporting characters like Grandad, Uncle Albert, Boycie, Trigger, Mickey Pearce, Denzel, Raquel and Cassandra added to the show's rich character tapestry and enduring appeal.

All are present and correct on stage for a show that is, to steal a Del Boy phrase: “Bonnet de douche!”

Get a ticket if you can.

Only Fools and Horses: The Musical is being staged at the Derngate Theatre at 7.30pm daily until Saturday, June 7. There are matinee performances at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets - priced £32 to £64 - are very limited, but there is some availability for all shows (as at 9am, Wednesday, June 4).

They can be booked online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk or by calling the Royal & Derngate Box Office on 01604 624811.

1 . Only Fools and Horses: The Musical Sam Lupton as Del Boy in Only Fools and Horses: The Musical. Photograph: Johan Persson Photo: Photograph: Johan Persson Photo Sales

2 . Only Fools and Horses: The Musical Sam Lupton as Del Boy and Tom Major as Rodney in Only Fools and Horses: The Musical. Photograph: Johan Persson Photo: Photograph: Johan Persson Photo Sales

3 . Only Fools and Horses: The Musical Tom Major and Nicola Munns as Rodney and Cassandra in Only Fools and Horse: The Musical - Photograph: Johan Persson Photo: Photograph: Johan Persson Photo Sales

4 . Only Fools and Horses: The Musical Sam Lupton as Del Boy and Katie Paine as Raquel in Only Fools and Horses: The Musical. Photograph: Johan Persson Photo: Photograph: Johan Persson Photo Sales