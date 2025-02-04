Luke Rhodri, Joey Lockhart and Theo Woolford in Dial M For Mayhem at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton

Loosely inspired by the experiences of a real touring theatre company, Dial M for Mayhem at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton is a delightfully charming way to spend an evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in 1991, the show follows a group of travelling actors from south of the Scottish border as they conquer the beautiful unforgiving landscape of the Highlands and Islands village hall circuit to perform Frederick Knott’s classic 1950s thriller Dial M For Murder.

The comedy drama is brought to life by the uniformly excellent cast of six who deliver perfect timing, pithy delivery and physical comedy with aplomb.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of mountains and lochs, complete with unpredictable Scottish weather and internal company squabbling, Act 1’s gentle comic yarn gives way to Act 2’s gleeful backstage comedy of the play within the play.

Theo Woolford, Luke Rhodri andJoey Lockhart and in Dial M For Mayhem at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton

It takes a certain skill for an actor to play a bad actor on stage one moment, and then let the real audience see you back in your real character, if you see what I mean!

The cast of Alasdair Baker, Estrid Barton, Isabella Inchbald, Joey Lockhart, Luke Rhodri and Theo Woolford inhabit their ragtag collection of has-beens, wannabes and never-will-bes with gusto.

While it seems unfair to single anyone out, I particularly enjoyed Baker’s portrayal of former 1960s television star and occasional movie actor Rupert Valentine Tinglewell. It is not hard to imagine such a character, having fallen on harder times, finding himself treading the boards with a collection of up-and-coming ambitious thespians looking for their big break.At one point, he cleverly swaps from comedy to pathos, and back again, bringing an emotional depth to the character, who would otherwise be a walking, talking cliche.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast maintain their energy throughout the evening, which delivers plenty of laughs, chuckles and wry grins as the farcical events on and off stage play out.

Luke Rhodri and Alasdair Baker in Dial M For Mayhem at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton

It is hard not to find yourself smiling throughout - even the toilet humour works!

Dial M for Mayhem by Middle Ground Theatre Company comes from the same writer (Margaret May Hobbs) and director (Michael Lunney) as the hugely successful courtroom show The Verdict, which toured the UK and Ireland to critical acclaim in 2023.

Dial M for Mayhem takes to the Royal stage nightly at 7.30pm until Saturday, February 8. There are matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday.

Tickets, priced from £13, can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalanderngate.co.uk.