Returns for its sixth year: A celebration of food, drink, and community

Get ready to indulge in a feast for the senses! The much-anticipated Northants Food and Drink Festival is returning for its sixth consecutive year on Sunday 29th September promising a day filled with the finest local food, beverages, and entertainment. Held at the Kettering Park Hotel & Spa, this year’s event is set to be just as busy and fun packed as previous years.

Event Highlights Include:

Over 30 vendors featuring home made delights, from cakes, cheese, rum, bread and so much more

featuring home made delights, from cakes, cheese, rum, bread and so much more Baking sessions for young budding bakers – suitable for 2 ½ years upwards with Cookery Doodle Doo

Music and entertainment, creating the perfect atmosphere for food lovers and families alike.

, creating the perfect atmosphere for food lovers and families alike. Thwaites Shire Horses making an appearance

Event Organizer Kerry Bate, Polka Dot Events said, "We are thrilled to be bringing back Northants Food and Drink Festivals in its sixth year. This event has grown to become a staple in the local food and drink scene, and we’re excited to showcase even more diverse food and drink producers and distributors this time around."

Simply Sicily

In addition to enjoying delicious food and drink, attendees will have the opportunity to support local businesses and discover new favourites.

Ticket Information:

General Admission: FREE – by pre-registering via our website www.northantsfoodfestival.co.uk you will be eligible to enter a prize draw to win a meal for two at the hotel or tickets to a jazz/bingo night.

Event Details:

Project D

Date: Sunday 29th September

: Sunday 29th September Location : Kettering Park Hotel & Spa

: Kettering Park Hotel & Spa Time: 11am – 4pm

Join us at Northants Food and Drink Festival to celebrate a shared love of good food, refreshing drinks, and great company. For more information, visit www.northantsfoodfestival.co.uk or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @northantsfoodfestival.