Returns for its sixth year: A celebration of food, drink, and community
Event Highlights Include:
- Over 30 vendors featuring home made delights, from cakes, cheese, rum, bread and so much more
- Baking sessions for young budding bakers – suitable for 2 ½ years upwards with Cookery Doodle Doo
- Music and entertainment, creating the perfect atmosphere for food lovers and families alike.
- Thwaites Shire Horses making an appearance
Event Organizer Kerry Bate, Polka Dot Events said, "We are thrilled to be bringing back Northants Food and Drink Festivals in its sixth year. This event has grown to become a staple in the local food and drink scene, and we’re excited to showcase even more diverse food and drink producers and distributors this time around."
In addition to enjoying delicious food and drink, attendees will have the opportunity to support local businesses and discover new favourites.
Ticket Information:
- General Admission: FREE – by pre-registering via our website www.northantsfoodfestival.co.uk you will be eligible to enter a prize draw to win a meal for two at the hotel or tickets to a jazz/bingo night.
Event Details:
- Date: Sunday 29th September
- Location: Kettering Park Hotel & Spa
- Time: 11am – 4pm
Join us at Northants Food and Drink Festival to celebrate a shared love of good food, refreshing drinks, and great company. For more information, visit www.northantsfoodfestival.co.uk or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @northantsfoodfestival.
