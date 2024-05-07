Residents set up a knitting club for the local community
We all understand the importance of life enriching activities for all our residents here at the home and within the local community. Many of the residents at Elm Bank would have created knitting masterpieces back in the day. The knitting club that has been newly formed will run every Friday morning and it is opening its doors for the local community to join. It is a great place to get together and knit with a nice hot drink and biscuits. For some of the residents it was their first time learning to knit, and what fun they had. It allowed for the established knitters to share knowledge and the group as a whole to become friends. The residents at Elm Bank are looking forward to welcoming members of the local community into the home to join them.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying activities that enrich their lives, and the knitting club is something that means a lot to our residents. It is amazing to be opening the newly formed knitting club for the local community to join, and we cannot wait to welcome new members. The club will run every Friday with refreshments, you do not have to be a knitter to join, you can come and simply learn or sit with us and enjoy the company”.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
