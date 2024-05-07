Residents set up a knitting club for the local community

We all understand the importance of life enriching activities for all our residents here at the home and within the local community. Many of the residents at Elm Bank would have created knitting masterpieces back in the day. The knitting club that has been newly formed will run every Friday morning and it is opening its doors for the local community to join. It is a great place to get together and knit with a nice hot drink and biscuits. For some of the residents it was their first time learning to knit, and what fun they had. It allowed for the established knitters to share knowledge and the group as a whole to become friends. The residents at Elm Bank are looking forward to welcoming members of the local community into the home to join them.