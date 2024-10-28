Reigning Strictly champion Ellie Leach comes to Northampton in Cluedo 2 from 26 - 30 November

Ellie Leach makes her stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and Jason Durr stars as Colonel Mustard.

The world premiere production of Cluedo 2 is arrives in xxxxx from xxxx. Starring Casualty’s Jason Durr as Colonel Mustard and Ellie Leach – the reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion, who is making her stage acting debut – as Miss Scarlett, the show is based on the classic Hasbro board game, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. The nine-month tour runs until 30 November.

Ellie won the hearts of the nation as she waltzed her way to victory (with dance partner Vito) to win the Glitterball Trophy in December. She is also known to millions of viewers as Faye Windass in Coronation Street. During her 13 years on the soap, Ellie was involved in various memorable storylines and nominated for numerous acting awards.

West End actor and TV favourite Jason Durr was most recently seen as David Hide in BBC One’s Casualty, (a role he played for seven years from 2016), audiences will also recognise Jason from his numerous other roles, including the motorbike riding policeman Mike Bradley from ITV’s hugely popular series, Heartbeat.

Ellie Leach said: “I’ve really enjoyed bringing Miss Scarlett to life on stage. It’s so much fun to perform this iconic character and to see audiences of all ages having such a good time at every show.”

Jason Durr said: “I’m delighted to be continuing as Colonel Mustard in Cludeo 2. The audience reaction has been fantastic and I can’t wait to bring this hilarious whodunnit to many more audiences around the UK.”

The cast is completed by Jack Bennett (Wadsworth), Hannah Boyce (Mrs Peacock), Dawn Buckland (Mrs White), Liam Horrigan (Mr Black), Edward Howells (Professor Plum), Tiwai Muza (PC Silver) and Gabriel Paul (Reverend Green) with Kara Alberts-Turner, Audrey Anderson and Henry Lawes.

Following the huge success of the critically acclaimed original play, Cluedo is back on stage with a brand new, original comedy mystery, set in the swinging 60’s. Written by one of the UK’s most successful TV and stage writing duos, BAFTA Award winning writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, (Birds of a Feather, Goodnight Sweetheart and Dreamboats and Petticoats) and directed by Mark Bell (The Play That Goes Wrong, A Comedy About a Bank Robbery), who will bring the action of this hilarious whodunnit to life.

Set and Costume Design is by David Farley, Lighting by Jason Taylor, Sound by Jon Fiber and Movement Direction by Anna Healey.

As the bodies pile up, our colourful characters - The Honourable Mrs Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, ‘Professor’ Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, ‘The Reverend’ Hal Green and the housekeeper Mrs White - move from room to room, trying to escape the murderer and survive the night. Cluedo 2, will keep audiences guessing right up to the final moments, and budding detectives of all ages, from 8 to 80 and beyond, can watch for the clues and unravel the secrets, as they try to work out whodunnit… with what… and where!

Cluedo 2 is produced by JAS Theatricals, Gabriel Creative Partners, The Araca Group and Lively McCabe Entertainment. Cluedo on stage is based on the Hasbro board game and the Paramount Pictures motion picture, Clue.

Cluedo 2 comes to Northampton, Royal & Derngate from 26 - 30 November. Tickets available from CluedoStagePlay.com