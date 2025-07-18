The Star Wars figures are set to sell for £6,000 at auction (Hansons Auctioneers/Cover Images)

A collection of rare UK-made Star Wars action figures found in a loft are set to fell for an eye-watering £6,000 at auction this month. Most retain their original £1.59 price tag from 1983 when they were made.

Found in an attic in Wellingborough, Northampton, having languished there for 40 years, they go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers’ toy sale in Etwall on July 24.

Rarest of all is Yak Face, from the 1983 film Return of the Jedi, which is expected to make up to £1,000.

All of them were made in Palitoy in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Hansons’ toy expert, David Wilson-Turner, said: “Palitoy secured the rights to produce Star Wars toys in the 1970s via its US sister company, Kenner. At first Palitoy was reluctant to even launch a Star Wars range because no one had heard of the film.

“But, while America went on produce the franchise’s merchandise in the millions, Palitoy’s output was more modest, making it all the more appealing to collectors both sides of the Atlantic.”

Added to which Palitoy produced variants of figures and packaging unique to the UK. These include tri-logo packaging (with English, French, and Spanish text on one card) which has become a collector’s favourite.

And because Yak Face, was never officially sold in the US, it is now a ‘holy grail’ for collectors.

The camel-faced creature, who appears briefly in Return of the Jedi as a member of Jabba the Hutt's entourage, is also one of the famous ‘Last 17’.

These were a final, and much sought-after group of figures, produced between 1984 and 1985, as interest in the original Star Wars trilogy had begun to wane.

Also in the sale is a Palitoy-made figure of Artoo-Detoo (R2-D2) with pop-up lightsabre which is expected to make £300-£400, an Amanaman with an estimate of £250-£350 and Luke Skywalker who is expected to make £200-£300.

Wilson-Turner said: “The figures came from the vendor’s husband’s collection. He didn’t collect as such, just toys from his childhood that didn’t get played with much. She was delighted when we told her how much they were worth.”