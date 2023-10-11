Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To perform in the show, no experience is needed, just a desire to “Have the time of your life” and sing songs from favourite West End shows.

It's not all about applause and standing ovations!

The 10 lucky groups taking part will get 6 weeks of singing coaching to prepare them for the BIG show and as Superstars they will be raising their voices for a cause that truly matters.

Louise Gurney, Fundraising and Event Development Manager said “We’re very excited about this one. It’s a great opportunity for people to get involved, have a lot of fun, and get 6 weeks of singing coaching!

"It’s not all about the fun though, as the reason behind all the singing and dancing is to raise funds to support the patients and families at an extremely difficult time which is why we are asking each group to raise at least £500 in support of Cransley Hospice Trust.

"The funds raised from this event will help enhance and develop End-of-life care services for patients living with life-limiting illnesses and support for their families too.”

Cransley Hospice Trust wants to ensure there is support across more end-of-life services and that these are available to more people, more of the time so that patients are kept comfortable in the last few months of their life and can die with dignity.

There will be awards selected by the audience, and the judges and a special fundraising award presented to the group that raises the most money.

Lights, camera, ACTION! Anyone who would like more information and details on how to register can visit the Cransley Hospice Trust website.