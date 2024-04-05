RAFA Rushden & District Branch Craft Fair
Come along to support small businesses and the RAFA Rushden & District Branch
RAFA Rushden & District Branch Craft Fair, Saturday 11th May 2024, at the Rushden Athletic Club Newton Road NN10 0HF.
The fair starts at 11am - 3pm.
There will be a variety of stall including cakes, handmade crafts from fabric, wool, resin, hand painted glassware and more...
There will be a raffle for Wings Appeal.
So come along, grab yourself a tea or coffee and a slice of cake while you decide what you’re going to buy.