Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

RAFA Rushden & District Branch Craft Fair, Saturday 11th May 2024, at the Rushden Athletic Club Newton Road NN10 0HF.

The fair starts at 11am - 3pm.

There will be a variety of stall including cakes, handmade crafts from fabric, wool, resin, hand painted glassware and more...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be a raffle for Wings Appeal.