RAFA Rushden & District Branch Craft Fair

Come along to support small businesses and the RAFA Rushden & District Branch
By Carol EastonContributor
Published 5th Apr 2024, 11:06 BST
RAFA Rushden & District Branch Craft Fair, Saturday 11th May 2024, at the Rushden Athletic Club Newton Road NN10 0HF.

The fair starts at 11am - 3pm.

There will be a variety of stall including cakes, handmade crafts from fabric, wool, resin, hand painted glassware and more...

There will be a raffle for Wings Appeal.

So come along, grab yourself a tea or coffee and a slice of cake while you decide what you’re going to buy.