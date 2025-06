Community social and Craft afternoon

This is run by the RAFA Rushden & District Branch as a community well-being group

We meet on the 4th Tuesday of the month form 1pm to 3pm at Rushden Athletic Club, Newton Road. The group is open to all.

It costs just £3 for the month.

You can come along to socialize and/or take part in craft, at a cost of £2.50, which goes towards the rent and to cover the cost of materials.