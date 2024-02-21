Race night set to be a sure bet for Teamwork Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Enjoy a night at the races and it’s a sure bet you’ll be raising much needed funds for Northamptonshire charity Teamwork Trust.

On Friday, 1st March Teamwork Trust, a charity which supports autistic adults, people with learning disabilities and individuals with mental health needs, is holding a Race Night at the Grampian Club in Corby from 7pm-10pm.

Teamwork Trust fundraising executive Judy Caine said: “The Grampian is Coby has always been very supportive of Teamwork Trust - supporting our very successful line-dance evening in 2023. We are delighted to be holding our Race Night there. We are indebted to the Corby Lions - like ourselves one of the Mayor’s Charities - for running this event.”

Judy Caine at Teamwork Trust

Helen Burdett-Wright, chief executive at Teamwork Trust, added: “As a charity we rely on the generosity of the local community, businesses and funders so not only will this event be great fun, it will also be raising much needed funds.

“Teamwork Trust continues to make a huge difference to the lives of our service users, their families and the wider community so we urge you to come along and support us. You might even pick a winning horse and gallop away with a prize!”

Service users are delighted too: “We are all really looking forward to our race night evening and do hope you can join us.”

Teamwork Trust are urging people to book/sponsor a horse in advance – although people are also welcome to just come along on the night to this free event.

It’s £10 to sponsor a horse and bets are just £1 each and will be taken on the night, with a £50 cash prize up for grabs at the end of the evening.