All are welcome at this fun quiz evening to help raise funds for the ongoing community effort to save the heritage lime trees at the southern end of London Road, Wellingborough.

The trees, which have a tree preservation order on them, are still under threat of being felled whilst the Group move the legal case forward.

A recent announcement following the judicial review confirmed that the case can be heard in the High Court and is a matter of public importance.

