Question time hustings for Corby Candidates at Tresham College
Tresham College will be hosting a hustings event for candidates standing in the upcoming general election for Corby on Monday 24 June from 4.00pm – 6.00pm.
All candidates have been invited to attend to answer questions from the local constituency on what matters to them.
Monday 24 June from 4.00pm until 6.00pm at Tresham College, Oakley Road, Corby, NN17 1NE
Please click the link to book a free seat in the audience for the Question Time style event: www.eventbrite.co.uk
