Public information event to be held to oppose warehouse applications

STAUNCH campaign against the proposed mega warehouses neighbouring Titchmarsh and Thrapston

On Saturday 19th July, the campaign group STAUNCH (Save Titchmarsh, Thrapston And Upper Nene Valley Countryside & Habitats) will be holding a public information event from 10am to midday on the Windsor Drive green space in Lazy Acre, Thrapston.

Residents affected by the proposed mega warehouses and members of the public are encouraged to come along to hear the latest updates and how to find out how you can help with the ongoing campaign against them.

STAUNCH representatives will then move to outside the Thrapston Town Council offices (77 High Street, Thrapston) from 1pm for anyone who is unable to make the morning session.

The group are currently fundraising to help with their campaign and more information on this can be found here - https://staunchcampaign.org/