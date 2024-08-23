£5 and under: Things to do this bank holiday at The Chester House Estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Looking for something fun to do this bank holiday that won’t break the bank? The Chester House Estate has a host of fun activities to keep the whole family entertained this bank holiday.

From a nature-based interactive theatre show to a free museum and archaeological tours, to an adventure playground for the kids to enjoy… take a look below at what’s on offer:

Ranger Rita’s Animal Adventure show: £5 per child, accompanying adults free. Find out more here: https://chesterhouseestate.org/ranger-ritas-animal-adventure/

For history buffs, there are free Archaeological Resource Centre tours to discover Northamptonshire’s artefacts. Tours must be pre booked here: https://chesterhouseestate.org/free-arc-tours/

Free interactive museum and play area

The Farmhouse will be open serving breakfast, lunch and refreshments 10am - 4pm.

Spend the weekend at The Chester House Estate this bank holiday - visit the website to find out more.