Prom night for SEND children aged 15-18 years
This SEND Prom is by Sea Of Support S.O.S in association with Northants SEND Mummas and Spectrum Market Harborough and will be taking place on 26th July at 7.30-9.30pm at The Centre at Mawsley (TCAM)
Your questions answered below.
So how will the prom be suitable for our neurodiverse young people?
The disco will be quieter. There will be little to no lights. We will have optional snacks that we are happy for the young people to choose. We are open to the needs of the kids so let us know what they need and we will do what we can to accommodate. There is no dress code, so just wear whatever they feel comfortable in. We will also have a separate chill out room. We will also have a photobooth as well.
We are very much open to ideas and suggestions so please contact us with any questions or suggestions.
How much are the tickets?
Tickets are available at £10 per person
How can I book my child a ticket?
Tickets are available via our booking link https://buytickets.at/sosseaofsupport/1671813