Prom night for SEND children aged 15-18 years

By Amie Everitt
Contributor
Published 12th May 2025, 17:25 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 09:00 BST
Sea of Support in collaboration with Northants SEND Mummas and Spectrum Market Harboroughplaceholder image
Sea of Support in collaboration with Northants SEND Mummas and Spectrum Market Harborough
Proms are not always inclusive so we are creating a prom for all young people with SEND between the ages of 15 to 18 years as everyone deserves to be included.

This SEND Prom is by Sea Of Support S.O.S in association with Northants SEND Mummas and Spectrum Market Harborough and will be taking place on 26th July at 7.30-9.30pm at The Centre at Mawsley (TCAM)

Most Popular

Your questions answered below.

So how will the prom be suitable for our neurodiverse young people?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The disco will be quieter. There will be little to no lights. We will have optional snacks that we are happy for the young people to choose. We are open to the needs of the kids so let us know what they need and we will do what we can to accommodate. There is no dress code, so just wear whatever they feel comfortable in. We will also have a separate chill out room. We will also have a photobooth as well.

We are very much open to ideas and suggestions so please contact us with any questions or suggestions.

How much are the tickets?

Tickets are available at £10 per person

How can I book my child a ticket?

Tickets are available via our booking link https://buytickets.at/sosseaofsupport/1671813

Related topics:PromsTickets
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice