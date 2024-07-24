Pretty Woman The Musical comes to Northampton in September

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hit musical Pretty Woman, based on the popular 1990 movie, heads to Northampton for a weeklong run this autumn.

Following a hugely successful run in the West End, the smash hit Pretty Woman: The Musical is now out on tour, coming to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Monday 9 to Saturday 14 September, kicking off the theatre’s autumn season.

Amber Davies, most recently seen in Back to the Future in the West End, stars as Vivian Ward, with Strictly champion and 2023 Royal & Derngate panto star Ore Oduba as Happy Man/Mr Thompson, Oliver Savile (Wicked and Les Miserables in the West End) as Edward Lewis and Natalie Paris, the original Jane Seymour in the West End production of SIX, as Kit De Luca.

Pretty Woman: The Musical is Hollywood’s ultimate rom-com, live on stage. Once upon a time in the late ’80s, Vivian met Edward and her life changed forever. Audiences will be swept up in their romance in this dazzlingly theatrical take on a love story for the ages, and get to know these iconic characters in a whole new way, in a sensational show guaranteed to lift everyone’s spirits and light up their hearts.

Amber Davies, Oliver Savile and Ore Oduba star in Pretty Woman The Musical

Pretty Woman: The Musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film’s screenwriter J.F. Lawton. It is directed and choreographed by the two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song Oh, Pretty Woman which inspired one of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

Pretty Woman: The Musical had its world premiere in Chicago in March 2018 before transferring to Broadway later that year. The West End production previewed briefly in early 2020, and then reopened in July 2021, running until June 2023.

This smash-hit musical takes to the Derngate stage from Monday 9 to Saturday 14 September at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets – priced from £22* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.