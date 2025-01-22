Prepare to be inspired and empowered at the Cransley Hospice Trust International Women's Day Networking Lunch!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join Cransley Hospice Trust for their incredible ‘Inspired & Empowered Lunch’ in celebration of International Women’s Day on Friday 7th March 2025.

Held in the gorgeous surroundings of the Chester House Estate, this new networking lunch is one you won’t want to miss! There will be not just one, but TWO incredible guest speakers to ‘Inspire & Empower’ you.

Lindsey Carman, recently retired Wellbeing Lead for Critical Care at Northampton General Hospital will be sharing her ‘Eight lessons in Life’. Nine years ago, at the age of 46, Lindsey was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer for which there is no cure. As a wife and mother, she remained positive and, after undergoing chemotherapy, she threw herself into fundraising and has since raised over £250,000 for charity.

“I had to live each day as if it were my last – I had to say ‘yes’ to everything (within reason) and make the most of everything, even the most mundane.”

New event in celebration of International Women's Day

Niki Fuchs, Chief Executive of the thriving business ‘Office Space in Town’ will be inspiring the entrepreneurs among us by sharing her incredible story of growth and ambition.

“No entrepreneur's journey is easy, whatever they may say with hindsight! I have learnt so much from many people along the way, as much as from what has gone wrong as from what has gone right!”

Tickets to this fabulous new event are just £50. The ‘Inspired & Empowered Lunch’ will be held from 11.30am – 2.30pm, giving you plenty of opportunity to absorb the incredible talks from the guest speakers, while enjoying a delicious two-course lunch along with tea or coffee and gaining the valuable opportunity to network and connect with other professionals within the North Northamptonshire community.

Purchase tickets for you and your friends or colleagues before the end of January and benefit from a £5 discount per ticket by entering 5OFF at the checkout! So don’t delay, act now and secure your place at this sensational new networking event. www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk/get-involved/events/international-womens-day

By attending this event you are supporting the essential work of Cransley Hospice Trust, enabling them to help more local people and their families facing the end of their lives to make the most of the time they have left together.

Book your ticket and make a difference today ... Because every moment matters.