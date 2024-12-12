Popular Northamptonshire venues No 13 and Four Pears to host double whammy Christmas comedy shows on same night

A host of comedians are bringing their best gags to two venues in Wellingborough and Northampton this Christmas for a double whammy comedy night.

No 13 bar, at Wellingborough’s Nene Court, and Four Pears pub, in Little Houghton, are hosting four exciting comedians, who will flit between venues across the county, all on the same evening.

The energetic night will take place on Thursday, December 19 to help promote an up-and-coming comedy scene in the area and spread some Christmas cheer.

Restaurant owner, James Peck, said: “We’ve hosted Hats Funny Comedy before and we’re always impressed with how they raise the roof of our venues with laughter.

Hats Funny Comedy is hosting a stand-up show at No 13 cocktail bar next week.

“The comedy nights taking place at both of our venues promise a wholesome evening of fun for our audience who also have the added option to book a table with us and dine before the show to really get into the Christmas spirit.”

Hats Funny Comedy is one of the fastest growing comedy promoters in the Midlands, bringing laughter to over 40 venues, across five counties, in just over two years of operating.

Side-splitting comedy

Founder, Ian Hayes, chose to launch the Midlands comedy scene at independent venues, in rural locations, providing opportunities for up-and-coming comedians to share the stage with higher profile acts.

Ian said: “Hats Funny Comedy has made a name for ourselves for showcasing comedy that is not only side-splitting but is accessible in rural communities.

“We are really passionate about trying to encourage new talent through the Northamptonshire scene and promote new opportunities for junior comedians.

“We are thrilled to be back at the No 13 cocktail bar again and stepping foot into the Four Pears pub for our first time this Christmas. As our comedians bounce between venues, we’re sure customers will be in for a whirlwind night of laughs.”

Who are the comedians for the evening?

Opening and closing the shows between venues are Tom Taylor and Eddy Brimson.

Multi-award winning comedian Tom Taylor has received high praise from audiences and critics alike. A favourite of live bookers across the UK, Tom has supported John Bishop, Jason Manford and John Kearns on tour and performed on Radio 2 and Radio 4 as part of the BBC Radio New Comedy Award.

A previous finalist of the prestigious So You Think You're Funny? competition, Tom has also reached the final of English Comedian of the Year and picked up an Audience Favourite Award at the Musical Comedy Awards.

Eddy Brimson is an award winning comedian with over 20 years experience as a professional live performer. Well established as one of the countries most sought after headline acts. Eddy has also performed comedy in clubs and at Festivals throughout the world, from Shanghai to Auckland, Edinburgh to Oslo, The French Alps to Yangon.

Support is being provided at Little Houghton by Hats Funny Comedy founder Ian Hayes, Funny women awards semi finalist Kate Robb, and David Luck who is a Northampton local.

Described as the thinking man's Bob Monkhouse’, Paul Grace will provide support in Wellingborough, along with the London based duo of Christopher Ali and multi award winning Sallyann Fellowes. Both intimate rooms will look to have audiences of about 40 people.

Tickets are now on sale for both shows online, with the opening stand up act kicking off at 7.45pm.

To purchase a general admission adult ticket for £15, head to www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy