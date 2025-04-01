Popular farm park's Easter Egg-stravaganza to begin this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mini Meadows Farm in Northamptonshire is set to welcome families for its most exciting Easter event yet. Running from Saturday 5th April to Sunday 27th April, this three-week celebration promises a perfect blend of hands-on animal experiences, seasonal fun, and unforgettable memories.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the farm’s newest arrivals, including calves, goat kids, and lambs, and watch as the farmers bottle-feed them throughout the day. Visitors of all ages can get even closer to the animals, with chick and duckling handling included in every entry ticket. Lambs and piglets will also be on hand to greet visitors, making it an ideal event for animal lovers.

A highlight of the Easter Extravaganza is the brand-new, state-of-the-art, nature-themed playground, which is now open for guests to enjoy. This impressive £150,000 installation offers children of all ages a chance to explore, climb, and play in a beautifully designed space that complements the farm’s natural surroundings. The playground is the perfect way to burn off some energy after visiting the animals, making it a must-see attraction for families.

No Easter celebration would be complete without an Easter Egg Hunt, and Mini Meadows Farm invites families to take part in a thrilling search for hidden eggs around the farm. Over the Easter weekend, the Easter Bunny will also make a special appearance, giving families the chance to meet and take photos with the beloved character.

“Easter is one of our busiest times of year and the farm is full of new life, with baby chicks, ducklings, lambs and goats. This year our visitors can watch our farmers bottle feeding the lambs, whilst guests can also stroke a chick or a duckling, making a memorable moment to be cherished for years to come. We’ve had a fantastic reaction to our new playground since it opened and we’re expecting it to be a fantastic Easter as many of our guests get the chance to try out the playground for the first time,” said Mini Meadows Farm owner, Ben Barraclough.

With acres of space to explore, a brand-new playground, and a variety of engaging activities, Mini Meadows Farm’s Easter Extravaganza promises a fantastic day out for the whole family.

With demand expected to be high, families are encouraged to book in advance to secure their place at this special event.