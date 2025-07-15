Poplar Lodge Farm, Finedon to host first-ever Sunflower Festival in August

Luella and David Letts

Family-friendly event to feature live music, local food, and stunning countryside views.

A family-run farm in Finedon, Northamptonshire is inviting the public to experience summer in full bloom with the launch of its first-ever Sunflower Festival, taking place across two weekends in August.

Poplar Lodge Farm, an 800-acre arable farm operated by the Letts family since 1945, will open its gates on 2–3 August and 9–10 August, transforming part of its land into a vibrant celebration of summer, nature, and community.

Visitors can expect to wander through a breathtaking sea of golden sunflowers, complete with designated selfie stations ideal for capturing seasonal memories. The festival will also feature classic and modern tractor displays and special appearances by baby dinosaurs on Saturdays, adding excitement for younger visitors.

“We’re so excited to welcome the public to Poplar Lodge for the first time in this way,” said Luella Letts, farm partner and event organiser. “This is about celebrating our land’s natural beauty and creating lasting summer memories for local families.”

Highlights of the festival include:

A variety of street food vendors , fresh donuts, coffee, and an on-site bar

, fresh donuts, coffee, and an Soft drinks and ice creams for children

for children Live music from local acts:

from local acts: • Hannah Faulkner (Saturday 2 August)

• The B Sides (Saturday 9 August)

Spectacular sunset views over the sunflower fields

The second festival weekend (9–10 August) will be held in partnership with Cransley Hospice, raising funds and awareness for the local charity that provides essential end-of-life care in the community.

With something for all ages — from sunflower selfies and sweet treats to live music and summer sunsets — Poplar Lodge Farm’s Sunflower Festival promises a unique day out in the Northamptonshire countryside.

Tickets are available now via: www.poplarlodgefarmevents.co.uk