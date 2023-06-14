News you can trust since 1897
Picnic on the Lawn is back at the University of Northampton

Award-winning ladies choir, The Decibelles, from Kettering will be among those performing at the event
By Amy BruceContributor
Published 14th Jun 2023, 08:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 08:41 BST

Following the success of its inaugural event in 2022, the Picnic on the Lawn is back for 2023 as one of the most anticipated summer events in Northampton.

Served up by the University of Northampton on Saturday, July 22, this brass and voice spectacular will take place on the Engine Shed Lawn in the grounds of the University and will be led by the Midland’s champion brass band, The GUS Band.

The band, ranked in the Top 20 worldwide, are excited to be celebrating their 90th anniversary this year and this will be one of the highlights in their celebratory calendar.

The GUS Band in concertThe GUS Band in concert
Not only this, the band is being joined by a champagne hamper full of other fantastic Northamptonshire musicians, including the Northampton Male Voice Choir.

The collaboration between the GUS Band and the Northampton Male Voice Choir has now become a regular partnership and for this outdoor musical banquet, they will also be joined by the sensational tenor, Joshua Daniel and the stunning, award-winning ladies choir, The Decibelles, from Kettering.

Completing this fabulous line up is the unbelievable youth brass chamber group, the Youth Brass 2000 Dectet, who will the cherry on top of this evening feast of musical treats.

So pack your deck chairs, prepare your cucumber sandwiches and book your place for the picnic of the year.

The fun starts early at 4pm with the main concert beginning at 7.30pm offering a mix of classical greats and more contemporary foot-tappers.

Organisers are hoping for sun but there will be undercover places available too if it rains.

Don’t forget to include a bottle of fizz in your basket and we’ll see you there for a celebration of the best music that Northamptonshire can offer.

Tickets available at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/a508/university-of-northampton-south-bridge-road/picnic-on-the-lawn-2023-gus-band-spectacular/e-vmbvmq

