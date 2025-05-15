Phantoms of the Popera Tour 2026-starring G4 at The Old Savoy

Phantoms of the Popera Tour 2026-starring G4

13th June 2026, 7:30 am - 9:30 pm.

The ultimate celebration of Musical Theatre.

Following the overwhelming sell-out success of their ‘Phantoms of the Popera’ tour in 2025,the UK’s No1 vocal harmony quartet and original X Factor stars, G4 return in 2026 to unleash their unique trademark sound on the greatest showstoppers that musical theatre has to offer.

Join Jonathan Ansell, Michael Conway, Mike Christie and Duncan Sandilands on a spine-tingling rollercoaster of breathtaking show-tunes, riding the high and lows of uplifting melodies, heart-rending ballads and climactic anthems.Featuring classics from Les Mis, Phantom, Wicked, Jersey Boys, Hamilton, Jesus Christ Superstar, Greatest Showman, Rent, Miss Saigon, Book of Mormon, Lion King, Aspects of Love, We Will Rock You, The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady, Rocky Horror Show and many more…

This vocally dynamic evening showcases smash-hit songs from the West End and Broadway, brought to you by four of the world’s finest voices; from stratospherically high tenor to the depths of rich bass, sharing a night you will truly never forget…Why not treat yourself to a pre-show Meet & Greet with G4 at 6pm, which includes a welcome drink, plus the opportunity to meet G4 and pose for photographs and have your items signed by them

Tickets from £25

Meet and Greet £40

Book tickets www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm