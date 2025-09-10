Peter Pan 'open auditions' come to Lighthouse Theatre

Free Open Auditions 6th & 11th October!

RARE Productions, a renowned name in the world of youth theatre, is coming to Kettering with Peter Pan

Show Synopsis:

We join Peter, Wendy, John, and Michael as they soar away to Neverland. Full of renowned characters such as the Lost Boys, Tiger Lily and, of course, the fiendish Captain Hook.

Peter Pan is a spectacular swashbuckling adventure, guaranteed to bring forth one’s inner child.

For further details visit www.rareproductions.co.uk

RARE Productions:

RARE Productions is a youth musical theatre company that provides opportunities for young people ages 8-21 years old to perform in full-scale musical productions in professional theatres across the UK. We strive to make being part of a RARE show a great experience for all cast members. From the very first rehearsal to the last live performance, the emphasis is on teamwork, fun and friendships, whilst learning new skills and performance techniques. See www.rareproductions.co.uk for even more information and our auditions.

Event Details:

AUDITION 1 – Monday, 6th October, 2025

Ages 8-21 yrs old

5.00pm – 6.00pm (7-12 years old)

6.00pm – 7.00pm (13 – 21 years old)

Lighthouse Theatre, Thurston Drive, Kettering, NN15 6PB

AUDITION 2 – Saturday, 11th October, 2025

No need to book, just turn up and audition!

2.00pm – 3.30pm (7-12 years old)

3.30pm – 5.00pm (13 – 21 years old)

Kettering Leisure Village, Thurston Drive, Kettering, NN15 6PB

You only need to attend one audition

All performers must be 8 years old by the time of the show

To be performed @ The Lighthouse Theatre 12th – 14th February, 2026

Audition Process:

We hold open auditions so there is no need to book in. Simply turn up any time within the allocated time slot for your age group, sign in, and audition! You only need to attend one audition. The person auditioning will go into the audition in groups of approximately 15-20 people of a similar age group where possible (8-12yrs or 13-18 yrs/13-21yrs depending on show title). Auditions usually last around 30 minutes and involve singing, dancing and acting. All materials are provided and taught on the day, so there is no need to prepare anything beforehand. Parents are not allowed into the audition room, but are asked to stay and supervise their children before and after the audition. A letter will be sent in the post letting you know the outcome of the audition within two weeks of the second audition date. All auditionees will receive a letter whether successful or not.

For full terms and conditions please refer to our website www.rareproductions.co.uk