Pet dogs to join in the festive fun at Wicksteed Park’s Santa Paws Event

Wicksteed Park has launched its exciting new Santa Paws in the Park dog competition, giving local pooches the chance to join in the festive fun.

The event is coming to Wicksteed Park from noon to 2pm on Saturday November 30, with festive pups being invited to try and win a prize in one of the following categories:

· Best Dog Christmas jumper

· Waggiest tail

· Best trick with a Christmas theme

· Prettiest Pooch

· Most Handsome Hound

· Best 6 legs with a Christmas theme (owners and dogs!)

Entry to the competition categories is £2 per entry and spaces for each category are limited so make sure to enter now to secure your place.

General entry to the event is free.

For details on how to enter, go to wicksteedpark.org/events/santa-paws-in-the-park/

If your pet pooch has always dreamt of riding the Wicksteed Park train, this Christmas why not make their wish come true. At 3pm on November 30, the train will be departing from “Woofsteed” station for a special dog-friendly journey, so not why grab your ticket to ride! Tickets are £3 per human. Head on over to the Garden Café after your journey and treat your special furry friend to a puppacino to round off the festive fun.

Wicksteed Park director Kelly Richardson said: “We have been working extra hard to create an amazing and memorable festive experience featuring many of the unique aspects of the park, such as the pavilion and the train.

“We are delighted that we have something for everyone – even people’s pet dog!”