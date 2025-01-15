Performing Arts Academy In Corby Offers Free Sessions For 6 - 18 Year-Olds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Corby is expanding its performing arts offering with the launch of weekend afternoon classes.

This will start with a free session for children aged 6 - 18 years between 1:45pm - 5pm on Saturday 18 January at Brooke Weston Academy, Corby.

Due to the overwhelming success and demand for its morning sessions, PQA is opening a three-hour afternoon class, providing children and young people with the opportunity to learn skills in comedy, drama, film, and musical theatre.

PQA Corby is dedicated to helping children and young people aged 4 - 18 from Corby, Kettering and the surrounding areas to explore the exciting world of performing arts. Its classes in drama, musical theatre, and film are crafted to nurture creativity and growth within a safe and welcoming environment. Young people can find a supportive community where they can express themselves freely and build lasting friendships.

Principal Alistair McCalla

Principal Alistair McCalla has been a part of PQA since 2013, starting as a comedy and drama teacher before opening his first academy in Windsor in 2015. He has gone on to manage academies across the UK and now focuses on locations in Northamptonshire, where he runs three academy sessions in Northampton, alongside Corby.

Children and young people have many opportunities to showcase their work through performances and projects, gaining hands-on experience in the industry. Guided by dedicated professionals, they learn valuable life skills like confidence, teamwork, and creativity.

“I opened an academy in Corby in September 2022 and have been overwhelmed by the response we have received from parents and young people in the area. I am delighted to be opening an afternoon class at weekends and be able to expand the number of placements we are able to offer those looking to start or continue their journey in performing arts,” says Alistair McCalla, Principal, PQA Corby.

“Even if your child doesn’t want a career in performing arts, children can learn so many new life skills, build confidence, and make friends with like minded individuals.”

If you’re interested in seeing how PQA Corby can make a difference, please book a free session through the PQA website at pqacademy.com/academies/corby or phone on 07908 052887.