Pegasus Performing Arts - Teen drama classes for children 13+

By Adam Davis
Contributor
Published 29th Aug 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 14:43 BST
Teenagers WANTED!! We are looking for budding actors to join our journey this term. Drama classes dedicated to teenagers who want to build confidence, showcase their skills, and LOVE making new friendsplaceholder image
Pegasus Performing Arts are on the look out for teenagers 13+ who want to join us for our drama classes.

Our teen group for children 13+ this term will be performing at the Royal Derngate Theatre Northampton in April 26

Fancy joining us on stage then book online and join us every Monday evening @ Corby Business Academy 5:30pm for 2 hours of drama, laughing and skills building

This is our second consecutive year being selected to perform for NT Connections, after a great first play 'Fresh Air' at Royal Derngate Northampton this year, continuing to build our relationship with NT Connections programme.

Pegasus performing @ Royal Derngate 'Fresh Air' 2025placeholder image
So what is NT Connections???

NT Connections is the National Theatre's annual youth theatre festival, commissioning new plays for young people aged 13-19 to perform across the UK. The program connects emerging writers with the next generation of theatre-makers, fostering creativity, confidence, and ambition in participants. Groups perform new plays at local venues, with potential transfers to the National Theatre Festival in London to showcase their talent.

PEGASUS PERFORMING ARTS, CORBY

Have been selected to perform a brand play at the Royal Derngate April next year.

Pegasus Performing Arts are privileged to have been selected to perform in NT Connection 2026. Join us every Monday @ Corby Business Academy 5:30pmplaceholder image
Join us every Monday evening at the Corby Business Academy to take part in this unique opportunity. No previous drama experience needed, build confidence and bring your vibe to group.

At the end of the process NT Connections select 10 independent drama groups to perform their play at the National Theatre in London.

Sign up to Pegasus Performing Arts now

https://pegasusperformingartscic.as.me/schedule/9b3159f1

