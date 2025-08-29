Pegasus Performing Arts - Teen drama classes for children 13+
Our teen group for children 13+ this term will be performing at the Royal Derngate Theatre Northampton in April 26
Fancy joining us on stage then book online and join us every Monday evening @ Corby Business Academy 5:30pm for 2 hours of drama, laughing and skills building
This is our second consecutive year being selected to perform for NT Connections, after a great first play 'Fresh Air' at Royal Derngate Northampton this year, continuing to build our relationship with NT Connections programme.
So what is NT Connections???
NT Connections is the National Theatre's annual youth theatre festival, commissioning new plays for young people aged 13-19 to perform across the UK. The program connects emerging writers with the next generation of theatre-makers, fostering creativity, confidence, and ambition in participants. Groups perform new plays at local venues, with potential transfers to the National Theatre Festival in London to showcase their talent.
PEGASUS PERFORMING ARTS, CORBY
Have been selected to perform a brand play at the Royal Derngate April next year.
Join us every Monday evening at the Corby Business Academy to take part in this unique opportunity. No previous drama experience needed, build confidence and bring your vibe to group.
At the end of the process NT Connections select 10 independent drama groups to perform their play at the National Theatre in London.
Sign up to Pegasus Performing Arts now