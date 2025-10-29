Paw-ty on the dance floor – University of Northampton colleague’s call to join Cat Protection barn dance

Having a 'pawsitive' impact on our community is a corporate priority of the University and a personal one for professional services colleague Aimee Kruck.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University of Northampton (UON) Student Records Administrator Aimee Kruck is having an impact on her community as a volunteer and fundraiser for Northampton Cats Protection (NCP), a charity focussed on the welfare of cats and supporting the families to which they belong.

The Northampton branch is run entirely by volunteers, is self-funded and relies heavily on donations and local fundraising events to continue its work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This autumn the charity has two major fundraising events and Aimee hopes you will support them.

A 'pawsitive' attitude for UON's Aimee Kruck.

“I’ve always believed in giving back to the community, and Cats Protection does such vital work,” Aimee, 24, said. “From helping abandoned kittens find loving homes to educating the public about responsible pet ownership, their impact is truly inspiring.”

Her passion for cats and community engagement led her to become actively involved with the charity which also rescues, rehabilitates, and rehomes stray and unwanted cats across Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, and surrounding villages.

The charity not only rehomes cats but also provides neutering support for low-income households, raises awareness about feline health issues and is currently campaigning for regulation to put the welfare of cats ahead of making a profit from breeding them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NCP Barn Dance at Weedon Village Hall from 6pm on Saturday 1 November promises to be a lively evening with sounds provided by the Sleeping Moggy Ceilidh Band and Hog Roast and Vegetarian option for the Barn Dance, available to purchase. Tickets cost £16.96 from Eventbrite.

Then between 10am and midday on Saturday 22 November the NCP Christmas Fair takes place at the Christchurch Rooms, Christchurch Road, Abington, Northampton.

Aimee added: “Events like the barn dance are not only fun but crucial for keeping the branch running. Every ticket sold helps provide food, medical care, and shelter for cats in need.”

Between January and August this year NCP rehomed 185 cats and continues to be a lifeline for both animals and the people who adopt them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity also welcomes new volunteers and fundraising supporters, offering flexible roles for those who want to make a difference in their community.

To find out more about the charity services or to find out how you can support them, visit the NCP website.