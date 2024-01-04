Pauline Quirke MBE to open new performing arts academy in Northampton

When you come to a session at PQA Northampton, you’ll get more than just musical theatre. You’ll have a chance to explore a whole world of performing arts - from TV and film to comedy and drama.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Run by our specialist teachers, our classes allow your child to take on fun new challenges, learn and feel good even when they make mistakes.

Be Yourself, Be Amazing at PQA Northampton’s new Friday academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PQA Northampton is a weekend performing arts academy based at Northampton High School, offering a range of fun and exciting classes every Friday evening and Saturday for children and young adults aged between 4-18 years old. You can experience a full PQA session for FREE at our launch event on 19th January.

Experience incredible performance opportunities at PQA!

PQA was founded by Pauline Quirke MBE, with one main aim in mind: “When we opened our first Academy in 2007, our simple mission was to provide the very best in performing arts education. We’ve grown since then, but our mission hasn’t changed. By working with people who we believe to be outstanding in their field, we aim to bring the widest, most exciting experiences to our students in an environment that is both friendly and rewarding.”

It’s time to get creative

From performing on a West End stage and your local theatre, screening their short films and experiencing masterclasses run by industry specialists. PQA offer an unrivalled breadth of learning opportunities, allowing your children to create their own work, whilst being guided by our expert teachers.

Headed up by Principal Alistair Lloyd McCalla, PQA Northampton offers a safe and inclusive place for your young people to discover their strengths, grow in creativity and develop skills to grow into confident adults.

PQA offers lessons in Comedy & Drama, Musical Theatre and Film & TV

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to be offering an additional Friday evening session at PQA Northampton, which has been providing exciting and fun performing arts sessions for eleven years. Since my appointment as Principal in 2021, our academy has grown and we pride ourselves on providing a safe & creative environment for young performers to thrive. With so many extracurricular activities running on the weekend, our Friday evening academy is perfect for those who are usually busy at the weekends, but want to still take part in the performing arts!”

Try us for free!

At PQA, we celebrate the individual and pride ourselves on helping your child discover and develop their amazing self. We’d love to welcome your children along to see what they can discover with us this term. Please come along to experience a full academy session at our free launch event or join us for a free taster session once we’re open. Our membership is a fixed monthly cost, with no hidden extras. We also offer sibling discount. Oh, and you get a free t-shirt when you sign up!