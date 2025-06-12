Paul Young to play the Lighthouse Theatre in Kettering

Catch Paul Young in Kettering next year!

The 80s icon has just completed a run of largely sold-out shows at intimate venues across England, Wales and Scotland and now he's confirmed to be performing in Kettering on the 10th of June 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His new show titled Songs & Stories will kick off in Dundalk, Northern Ireland, on April 26, 2026, concluding at Whitby Pavillion on June 20, 2026.

Paul broke into the big time 40 years ago when No Parlez went to number one and spawned iconic hits like Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home). More success followed with the number one album The Secret of Association and the worldwide hit Everytime You Go Away, not forgetting an appearance at Live Aid and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul sustained that success – while having fun in his Tex-Mex band, Los Pacaminos. Now, he’s looking back during these intimate shows, that combine conversation and acoustic versions of songs. Paul’s meeting fans, singing songs, and telling stories about his incredible career. It’s time to revel in the classic hits and learn the stories behind them in this intimate show.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Paul said: “I had such a great time on my last tour – every night was a blast – and I can’t wait to share Songs and Stories with even more fans next spring.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13, 2025 at 10am. You can book directly at: https://lighthousetheatre.co.uk/event/paul-young-songs-stories/

More details at https://www.awaywithmedia.com/tours/paul-young-2026