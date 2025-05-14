OUT NOW: Desperate Measures – A gripping new British crime thriller from Corby author

A shotgun blast shatters the calm of a care home. What follows is a chilling dive into modern slavery, corruption, and the price of looking the other way.

Meet DI Suzy Hunter—sharp, determined, and haunted by her past. When a brutal crime rocks her community, she won’t stop until the truth is dragged into the light.

Desperate Measures is the first in a gritty new series by author Simon Farrant—taut, emotionally complex, and morally charged.

If you love British crime fiction that cuts deep, this one’s for you.

Regato Books Logoplaceholder image
Regato Books Logo

Grab your copy today: https://amzn.to/3YAiIT9

Paperbacks are available at regatobooks.com

Follow Simon Farrant for updates: @simonfarrantauthor

