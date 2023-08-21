Oundle Golf Club to host 25th anniversary Golf Day for Cransley Hospice Trust

Chairman of Oundle Golf Club, Peter Izod said “We are thrilled to be able to host this special event for Cransley Hospice Trust. The fundraising and work that Cransley Hospice Trust do to support end-of-life care for our community is incredibly important. None of us know when we might need their services and we encourage businesses to join us in making a positive impact and help to raise £8,000 which will make a huge difference to the charity in this special anniversary year.”

The Golf Day is the perfect opportunity to combine some friendly competition with friends and colleagues whilst supporting the development of end of life care for the community of North Northamptonshire.

Anyone wishing to find out about taking part on the day and how they can make a difference can register via the website https://www.cransleyhospice.org.uk/event/25th-anniversary-golf-day/

or get in touch with the Cransley Hospice Trust events team via email [email protected]

Cransley Hospice Trust is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals facing life-limiting illnesses. The funds raised from the Charity Golf Day will help to ensure that essential services for patients and their families continue for the next 25 years.

For information about the sponsorship packages please contact Sarah Caldwell via email at [email protected] or contact the fundraising office at 03000 274040.