Oundle Fringe Festival 27 June to 6 July 2025
The best local rock bands, folk musicians, classical performers, poets and drama groups will fill every café, pub, restaurant, hotel and public venue in Oundle and the surrounding villages as the Fringe hosts more than 50 free events. No need to book, but early arrival at smaller venues ensures you a seat. And when the hat passes round to cover performers’ expenses, pop in a little cash.
A week-long Art Exhibition, a devious Treasure Trail, a Jane Austen period dance, a two-night ‘Battle of the Bands’ for young talent, a Quiz Night (£5 a head), a ‘welcome all’ folk evening and a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ concert in St Peter’s Church add to the fun.
Acts include irreverent poet Nic Aubury, comic duet Sweet FA (witty, and gritty!), flutes from Peterborough, ukuleles from Kettering, harp music from Nick Penny, 40s and 50s songs from the Jively Sisters, sea shanties from Millstone Grit, and blues from The Shufflepack. Plus there’s a ceilidh (tickets £12) and a ticketed performance by bluegrass band The Down County Boys (£7).
During the week, a piper, a choir with songs from the musical Wicked and folk dancers will entertain in the market square.
Take a picnic for a drama evening with Shakespeare’s favourite ‘fool’, Will Kemp, at Lyveden New Bield.
The Fringe has booked singer-songwriters and guitarists such as Richard Booth, Calder McLaughlan, Gary Ward, CarterDolby, Jake Cunnington, Esther Caws, Thompson & Rogers, JP & The Hat, and Stevie Jones, and groups BandX, the Cellotapes, Oakes, Broken Heroes, The Kobras and the T100s, for a rocking ten days.
So much to celebrate, in such a historic setting!
Details at https://www.oundlefringe.org/events/