His programme contained a number of varied short organ pieces, all of them impeccably played. After a short fanfare by twentieth century English composer Kenneth Leighton he played “Fantasia in C” by the sixteenth century English composer William Byrd. This was intricate and in turn calm and processional-in parts the sixteenth century equivalent of the Leighton. The trend of complexity continued in J.S. Bach’s” Prelude and Fugue in F” (nicknamed “the Cathedral”) William was more than up to the challenge.

"Lento" by Frank Bridge however was more reflective and Stanford’s “Allegretto” lyrical and reminiscent of the carol “In Dulci Jubilo.” The same composer’s “Allegro non troppo e pesante was grander.” After two more pieces by Bach William played part of Mendelssohn’s B flat Sonata and finished with Nun “Danket Alle Gott “by Karg-Elert. The Mendelssohn piece like the Byrd Fantasia is a piece of some complexity and required and received great skill from William.

The whole concert was played on the Walker gallery organ of All Saints which William played to great effect, showing his and the organ’s versatility and his confidence.

Oh and did I mention this was his first solo organ recital?

The next concert in the series will be on Thursday 4th April at 1.10pm and will be played on the organ by St Mathew’s Church Northampton’s Director of Music and conductor of the Northampton Philharmonic Choir Thomas Moore.