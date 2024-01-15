Orchard House Residential Care Home launches a monthly community Coffee Morning
Are you ready for a delightful morning filled with warm conversations, aromatic coffee, and delectable treats?
Look no further! Orchard House Residential Care Home is thrilled to announce our monthly community Coffee Morning, hosted every first Saturday of the month.
Event Details:
- Date: First Saturday of every month starting 3 February 2024.
- Time: 10am to 12pm
- Location: Orchard House Residential Care Home, 155 Barton Road, Barton Seagrave, NN15 6RT.
What to Expect:
- Friendly Atmosphere: Connect with fellow residents, families, and neighbours. Whether you’re a regular attendee or a first-timer, everyone is welcome!
- Delicious Refreshments: Sip on your favourite hot beverage and indulge in a slice of heavenly cake.
- Supporting the Community: Your £2 contribution directly benefits our community initiatives.
Join us as we create heart-warming traditions, one cup of coffee at a time. Mark your calendars, bring your loved ones, and let’s make this coffee morning unforgettable!
For attendance confirmation, please contact Tanya at 01536 514604 or email [email protected].
Visit our website at ketteringcarehome.co.uk for more information.
Quotes:
- Angela Roughton, Manager of Orchard House Residential Care Home: “We are delighted to open our doors to the community for this very special initiative. Our residents gladly welcome community interaction and equally, we love bringing people into our own little community.”
- Audrey Thompson, local resident in Barton Seagrave: “I was so pleased to hear about the upcoming coffee morning. I often see events happening at the home and I am so glad Orchard House values the community in which it is located. I will certainly be there.”
- For further details or media enquiries, please contact: Angela Roughton, Manager
- Phone: 01536 514604
- Email: [email protected]
About Orchard House Residential Care Home: Orchard House, nestled in the heart of Barton Seagrave, has been a beacon of care and comfort for over three decades. Our 33-bed residential care home offers a genuine homely atmosphere, 24-hour care, and easy access to local amenities. We prioritise understanding your preferences and choices in all aspects of your care journey. Orchard House is committed to providing exceptional care and fostering a sense of community among our residents. Our coffee mornings are a testament to our dedication to creating meaningful connections. The recently announced partnership with Kettering Food Bank further underlines these ongoing community initiatives.
Orchard House Residential Care Home 155 Barton Road, Barton Seagrave, Kettering, NN15 6RT
Phone: 01536 514 604
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.ketteringcarehome.co.uk
