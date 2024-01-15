Orchard House Residential Care Home launches a monthly community Coffee Morning

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

Join us as we create heart-warming traditions, one cup of coffee at a time. Mark your calendars, bring your loved ones, and let’s make this coffee morning unforgettable!

About Orchard House Residential Care Home: Orchard House, nestled in the heart of Barton Seagrave, has been a beacon of care and comfort for over three decades. Our 33-bed residential care home offers a genuine homely atmosphere, 24-hour care, and easy access to local amenities. We prioritise understanding your preferences and choices in all aspects of your care journey. Orchard House is committed to providing exceptional care and fostering a sense of community among our residents. Our coffee mornings are a testament to our dedication to creating meaningful connections. The recently announced partnership with Kettering Food Bank further underlines these ongoing community initiatives.