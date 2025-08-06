Opportunities to get involved for all ages as new term starts for Royal & Derngate community groups

A new term will be starting in September for Royal & Derngate’s community groups, with places available for young people to get involved in a range of theatre activities and for adults to join the Actors Company or Community Choir.

The theatre’s Young Company groups for ages ranging from 7 to 20 years old offer young people the change to ignite their imaginations, find their voices and make their stories heard.

On Saturdays, Young Company sessions cater for ages 7 to 11 from 10am till 12 noon, and 11 to 14 from 1pm to 3pm. On Tuesday nights, there is a group for 14 to 18, and on Wednesdays there is a group for 16 to 20 year olds – both running from 6pm till 8pm.

The theatre’s Young Company provides young people in Northamptonshire with an opportunity to explore and express ideas, develop their creativity and hone their talents in a safe and supportive environment. Termly fees are £85 with some bursaries available. Email [email protected] for a full information pack or sign up on the website at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/get-involved/young-company

The Actors Company performing Jekyll and Hyde. Photo by Graeme Braidwood

Royal & Derngate’s NextGen programme, for young people 16-21 years, acknowledges a need to support and develop new talent in non-performing roles. This year, the NextGen: Young Writers group will offer monthly sessions, from 6pm to 8pm on a Friday, to help participants develop practical tools and skills, while gaining a deeper understanding of the playwriting process. The course is £65 a term with a limited number of free bursary places available, and culminates in an intensive week and rehearsed reading over the summer. Email [email protected] to find out more.

The theatre’s inclusive, non-professional adult acting group The Actors Company, for those over 21, is now accepting new members. The group meet on a Monday evening from 7pm till 9pm. The Actors Company performs classic, contemporary and new work, and is led by theatre professionals.

Royal & Derngate’s award-winning resident choir provides opportunities to develop vocal skills, be part of live performances and connect with people who all share a passion for singing and performing. Royal & Derngate Community Choir’s (RDCC) most recent performance Rise from the Ashes - a specially created show for Northampton Carnival 25 - was awarded Best Live Music Act and the People's Choice award. Sessions run on Thursdays, 6.30pm to 8pm, in the Underground Studio.

Termly fees for both adult groups are £85 with some bursaries available. Anyone interested in joining should contact [email protected] to sign up or find out more.

Royal & Derngate Young Company performing Boudica. Photo by Graeme Braidwood

Royal & Derngate is the chosen charity of Northampton Town Mayor, Councillor Jane Birch, and funds raised during the course of her year in office will unlock further bursaries, allowing more young people to participate in these transformative experiences.

More information about all ways to get involved at Royal & Derngate can be found on the theatre’s website at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/get-involved.