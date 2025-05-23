Opinion: Kettering Charity Backyard Ultramarathon

I'm Jamelle, Personal Trainer & Online Transformation Coach. On the 5th Of July I will be taking on a 24 hour Backyard Ultramarathon to raise money and awareness for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM). A suicide prevention charity that offers helplines and virtual workshops for those who are struggling with their mental health.

I aim to complete a 4.2 mile loop, every hour, on the hour to complete 100miles in 24 hours whilst I share my personal mental health journey, from living in my car at 19 years old to running a successful personal training business, whilst working in management and leading Northamptonshire's fastest growing run club: All In Run Club.

I want to showcase the power of community and togetherness through this challenge to show others who struggle with their mental health and being open about it, that they are not alone.

Myself and members of All In Run Club will be based at GPN Fitness Project on the 5th of July, running to PureGym and back 24 times to complete our loop.

If you can spare anything to donate to CALM and sponsor our event in the next 6 weeks leading up to it, you can find the donation link on my social media (@jamellehooperr) and you can also join our free run club chat to have the opportunity to run alongside me throughout the 24 hours. We appreciate all the support on a mission to battle loneliness and the unspoken struggles surrounding mental health.