Open mic comedy night at Corby pub will raise cash to help feed town's homeless

Budding comics are invited to try out new material at an open mic comedy night in Corby.

Belly Laughs has been organised by Corby man, Martin Anderson, whose own non-PC jokes saw him excommunicated from the local comedy circuit.

So Martin decided to set up his own event, with a little help from Scott Iwanoff, founder of the Facebook group Corby is Even Betterer, and pals from the Hope Project including Shelaine Crabtree of the Hungry Hossee.

Martin decided to put on the evening after meeting many members of the town’s homeless community and wanting to do something to help them.

Martin Anderson and friends have organised a charity Open Mic comedy night at the White Hart to help feed Corby's homeless. Image: NW

He said: “I told people in the pub that I had gone to a stand-up comedy course and tried a gig and several people said they might want to give it a go.”

The event, at The White Hart in High Street, Corby, on Saturday, November 1, at 7pm will be free entry but there will be a raffle and a bucket passed around for donations.

All money raised will go to the Hungry Hossee soup kitchen.

Anyone wanting to have a go at a short set on the evening should contact Martin on 07958 400444 or email [email protected]. He is also hoping that anyone who can help with the PA system or music on the evening will get in touch.

