Open Arts Exhibition: Celebrating youth creativity at Stowe House
The exclusive private viewing and prize-giving ceremony, an invite-only event, will take place on Monday 15th July, marking the exhibition's official opening.
Forty-nine students from four local schools participated in immersive workshops at Stowe House in April and May. These sessions focused on three key themes: portraits and identity, architecture, and restoration. Students explored the historical significance of these themes at Stowe House alongside examples of how contemporary artists have used these themes in their interpretations.
Quotes from participants highlight the impact of their experience:
"The entire day was absolutely delightful, but I’d say looking at the portraiture in the Temple Room, and doing the line drawings was my favourite part. This place feels like it has been brought to life straight out of a book, and it has certainly inspired me." – Student, Caroline Chisholm School
"I absolutely loved this trip. It’s a beautiful place and the activities were a great chance to try something new. I feel honoured to have come here, thank you!" – Student, Gilbert Inglefield Academy
"Amazing day full of exciting things for students to try and things for them to see. Thank you.” – Teacher, The Buckingham School
Set against the ornate backdrop of the State Library at Stowe House, the exhibition will present the students' artworks, inspired by their educational visits. To enter the exhibition, normal house admission applies. For more information and to pre-book tickets, please visit the Stowe House website.
Stowe House is a majestic historic site in Buckinghamshire, known for its rich history and stunning architecture. As a small independent charity, Stowe House is dedicated to preserving its legacy and providing educational opportunities for the community.
