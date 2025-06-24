One week to go until Strictly SENsational – Northampton’s most uplifting dance event hits the stage

One week to go until Strictly SENsational!

The final countdown is on! In just one week, the curtain will rise on Strictly SENsational – the feel-good showcase that promises to be Northampton’s most heartwarming event of the summer.

Taking place on Sunday 29th June 2025 at The Deco Theatre, this Strictly Come Dancing-style extravaganza celebrates the talent, determination, and joy of adults with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). Organised by SENsational Care Provisions in partnership with The Joanne Banham Dance Company, the event will see SEND participants perform alongside their professional dance partners in front of a live audience.

Weeks of rehearsals have led to this moment, and the excitement is next level. Each dancer has poured their heart into their routine – and the results are nothing short of inspiring.

“This is more than a dance show,” says co-organiser Emily Chapman. “It’s a celebration of individuality, confidence, and community. Every single performer has shown incredible commitment and courage. We can’t wait for the audience to experience the magic.”

As well as delivering an unforgettable night of entertainment, the event is raising money for The Tor Rox Foundation – a local charity supporting cancer patients through physical activity during treatment.

Final tickets are still available, but selling fast! Don’t miss your chance to support this night of sparkle and sensational dancing.

Book now: https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/strictly-sensational-2025

A heartfelt thank you to this year’s sponsors for making the event possible: CJS Event Solutions, Empowerment Training Centre, Lindab Ireland Ltd, Jackson Grundy Estate Agents, St. Andrew's Care, 3s Northampton Ltd, and Lesley Cutler Bridal Wear.

For advertising or ticket enquiries, please contact: Emily Chapman & Jonny Horsley at [email protected] or +44 7720 323605

And, Victoria at The Tor Rox Foundation on +44 7595 622605

Follow behind-the-scenes rehearsals and updates at: @sensationalcareprovisions | @the_tor_rox_foundation | @joannebanhamdancecompany