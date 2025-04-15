One of the county’s biggest Easter events returns this week – with a £150 Golden Egg up for grabs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families from across the county are invited to join the Easter celebration of the season as Holdenby’s The Magic of Easter Events returns Sunday 20th April and Monday 21st April at Holdenby House — and this year, the hunt is on for a very special prize: a Golden Egg worth £150!

This event is one of the most anticipated of the year, drawing hundreds of visitors for a day packed with festive fun. Activities include:

Easter egg hunt trail for all ages

Create and Paint Roses

Magician

Meet and Greet with Alice and Queen of Hearts

Face Painting

Bird of Prey Flights and Snake Show

Golden Egg Hunt, where one lucky participant will find an egg containing a £150 cash prize!

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the Easter magic back this year with even more excitement,” said Kerry Bate, Business Manager. “The Golden Egg adds a little extra sparkle to the hunt—and we can’t wait to see who finds it!”

The event runs from 11am to 4pm at Holdenby House, Holdenby, NN6 8DJ

This event is family-friendly and open to the public to purchase tickets please visit www.holdenby.com