One night with a poet: 'I Am John Clare'
The scene is set as we join Clare on the night of the 8th March 1860 in his chambers in St Andrew’s (then Northampton Asylum).
Seen as one of the great English writers of pastoral poetry and that of rural life, John Clare was born in 1793 in Helpston.
Living with poor mental health, Clare spent his later life in what is now St Andrew’s, Northampton. Here Clare wrote some of his most famous poems including 'I Am' which reflects on the poet's self and his struggles with identity and mental health.
We are delighted to present actor and violinist Robin Hillman as John Clare and Nick Penny as special guest performing the beautiful Paraguayan harp and his wondrous nature recordings.
We are also excited to be welcoming Graham Breeze, a direct descendent of John Clare to the event.
A refreshment stall is available open from 1:30 pm with free parking. Performance starts at 2:30 pm and concludes at 3:30 pm
Tickets priced at £10 each are strictly limited for this unique opportunity to experience the wonderful surroundings of St Andrew's Chapel and follow in John Clare's footsteps.
Tickets are available from Pink Rooster using the following link: buy.stripe.com/9AQ7weg5IdhwcX65ko
For ticket enquiries email: [email protected]
Saturday 25th MaySt Andrew’s ChapelSt Andrew’s HealthcareBilling RoadNN1 5DG
Robin Hillman as John ClareWritten and directed by Stephen LovelessParaguayan Harp and Nature Recordings by Nick Penny