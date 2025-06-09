Oliver Wicksteed: June 2025

Providing free events for the whole community to enjoy has always been an integral part of what Wicksteed Park is about.

So we are delighted to be part of this year’s Kettfest, a free festival celebrating everything that's great about Kettering.

The main event on Saturday June 14 will see arts, music and more taking over the town centre, celebrating home-grown talent and supporting local businesses.

This year the park is the venue for the free Kettfest Kick-Off launch event on Friday June 13. Families can come along and meet Wicky Bear, with music from DJ Big Bopper, face painting, art activities, giant lawn games plus have-a-go sports sessions and dancing workshops.

Wicksteed Park’s railway, carousel and sway rider will remain open during the KettFest Kick-Off with tickets £3 per person per ride.

Whilst you’re at the park celebrating the start of KettFest, pick up your exclusive passport to buy one wristband and get one free on Sunday June 15, Father’s Day

All you need to do is take your passport to KettFest on Saturday to collect the second stamp and then bring it to admissions at the park on Sunday to get access to this KettFest exclusive deal.

This year the theme of Kettfest is connections between people, groups and communities and strengthening those bonds and organisers want everyone to feel they are part of this event and our town.

On Saturday, the Market Place main stage, run by Kettering Arts Centre, will showcase amazing local bands all day.

Entertaining the crowds at The Clock Tower stage is stage manager Jason Redhead from ISM Academy, featuring bands, duos and solo acts.

The Community Stage, hosted by Beccy Hurrell of BHVA and Northants 1 Radio, provides a space for schools, theatre and dance groups to show us what they can do, and Kettering Library, with poet and bard, Kezzabelle, will host the Spoken Word Stage.

The Best Dressed Shop competition gives businesses a chance to get involved about bringing to life the connections theme with colourful window displays.

Also championing this theme will be Picture the Difference at The Art Space by The Market Place, with art installations and creative activities. Across the town, Kettering District Art Society artists will be sketching and painting the day.

As you can see, the event will be championing all that is great about Kettering and its people – and we are delighted to be involved.