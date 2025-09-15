Oh Yes it is! Slimming World sponsor local pantomime

Local Slimming World Consultants posing with this years cast!

Local Slimming World Consultants are delighted to be sponsoring the Christmas pantomime at The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering.

This year the panto will be Cinderella.

Angela, one of the local Slimming World Consultants shared “Community is very important to us at Slimming World, so we leapt at the chance to sponsor the Christmas pantomime. Pantomime is an important tradition, so to be involved in this is such a privilege, whilst supporting a fabulous local facility!”

At the panto launch on 6th September 2025, The Lighthouse Theatre came alive with activities put on for families and a sneaky preview of the cast!

Sharing the Slimming World love with the Ugly Sisters!

Cinderella promises to be a spectacular event filled with laughter and magic.

The show runs from the 12th – 31st December 2025 at the Lighthouse Theatre. Tickets are on sale now, and people are encouraged to book early!

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or contact the Lighthouse Theatre box office on 01536 414141.

For more information on local Slimming World groups, please visit www.SlimmingWorld.co.uk.