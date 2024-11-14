Oakley Vale Community Centre Christmas Fayre

By Peter Moden
Contributor
Published 14th Nov 2024, 12:11 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 13:28 GMT
Oakley Vale Community Centre will host its Christmas Fayre on December 7 from 10am till 4pm.

Our third event of this kind, this is always well attended by the community wishing to purchase the unique handmade gifts and to enjoy the atmosphere that this fabulous event brings.

Our Corby Mayor will be in attendance during the day

This is a wonderful time to choose special gifts that are hand made and distinctive for this very special time of year.

