Oakley Vale Community Centre Christmas Fayre
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Oakley Vale Community Centre will host its Christmas Fayre on December 7 from 10am till 4pm.
Our third event of this kind, this is always well attended by the community wishing to purchase the unique handmade gifts and to enjoy the atmosphere that this fabulous event brings.
This is a wonderful time to choose special gifts that are hand made and distinctive for this very special time of year.